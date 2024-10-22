While reports claim WWE was informed of Samantha Irvin’s departure from the company on Monday morning, that does not appear to be the case.

The former longtime WWE ring announcer surfaced on social media on Tuesday morning to address reports, which were first reported by PWInsider.com, regarding WWE being informed of Irvin’s departure on Monday morning.

Irvin is claiming that is untrue.

By a lot, too.

According to Irvin, WWE was made aware of her departure months before Monday’s Raw, not the morning of the show on October 21.

“Months* before Raw,” Irvin wrote via X in a reply to a second-hand version of the aforementioned PW Insider report.