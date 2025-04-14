Samantha Irvin is keeping busy since parting ways with WWE.

In addition to getting married to AEW star Ricochet, the former ring announcer for WWE also continued to pursue her music career, and has some scheduled appearances on the books.

“The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience” will hold an exclusive invited performance this week in Las Vegas. Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets at this link. Irvin is also set to appear in the show.

In related news, Irvin dropped her latest music video for the single “Shawty Wanna” over the weekend, which you can check out via the YouTube player embedded below.