Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently found herself exchanging words with a fan on social media after revealing that she turned down a record deal offered by WWE.

The exchange began after one source shared a story about Irvin, prompting one fan to question her claim that she wasn’t interested in pursuing a career in the music business despite releasing music following her WWE departure.

“Wait…wait…wait….so, the chick that worked on and released music shortly after her WWE release is claiming she wasn’t interested in the music business,” the fan wrote. “Yo, people just wake up and lie.”

Irvin responded by pointing out that she had been independently releasing music long before joining WWE. She also referenced a two-year non-compete restriction while explaining that creating music doesn’t necessarily mean someone is pursuing it as a business.

“The chick who has independently released songs since 2013 and had a 2 year non compete made art. Just cause your nana knitted you a sweater doesn’t mean she’s started a clothing line, bruh,” Irvin wrote.

The fan wasn’t convinced by her explanation and continued questioning the distinction between releasing songs and having an interest in the music industry.

“Holy sh*t,” he replied. “LMAO, so, you released songs since 2013, but wanted nothing to do with the music business. Yeah, we’re done here LMFAO.”

Irvin offered one final response before bringing the back-and-forth to an end.

“Do you know what the music business is,” she fired back. “Yes, we are definitely done here LOL.”

The disagreement stemmed from Irvin’s earlier comments about her career aspirations during her time with WWE. She revealed that the company had offered her a recording contract, but she declined because her interests were focused on working with wrestlers rather than entering the music business.

Irvin explained that while she continued recording songs independently, those projects were intended for enjoyment and for fans who had followed her singing career before she entered professional wrestling.

“WWE offered me a record deal, to which I politely declined because I have no interest in the music business,” she wrote. “My interest was in managing wrestlers. And that’s all I’ve ever expressed.”

Irvin went on to clarify that her more recent musical projects were collaborations with former colleagues and weren’t part of an effort to launch a new recording career.

“I made some songs last year for fun and videos with my colleagues from Cirque du Soleil and released independently for my singing fans from before wrestling but other than that, I made no proclamations about or efforts towards a ‘music’ career,” she continued. “Singing career wise, I’ve had a fantastic one, though!!! Saw the world multiple times over.”

@Fightful Wait…wait…wait….so, the chick that worked on and released music shortly after her WWE release is claiming she wasn’t interested in the music business. Yo, people just wake up and lie 😂 — Bill’s4th (@Bills_4th) October 25, 2026

the chick who has independently released songs since 2013 and had a 2 year non compete made art. just cause your nana knitted you a sweater doesn’t mean she’s started a clothing line, bruh. — SAMANTHA THE BOMB (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 26, 2026

@Bills_4th do you know what the music business is? Yes, we are definitely done here lol — SAMANTHA THE BOMB (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 26, 2026