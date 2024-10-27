Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE this past Monday.

Irvin, who was the lead ring announcer for Monday Night RAW, had been working for the company since 2021.

In her official statement regarding her departure that she posted on Instagram, a fan stated “I can’t prove it but I know Ricochet is behind this because he couldn’t stay in the big league.”

Irvin has since responded to the user, writing:

“I don’t like announcing. I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer.”

The fan then replied with the following, “With that being said I totally understand you have been a huge light for that industry and them not utilizing your full potential is disrespectful thank you for all that you’ve have done here I will always remember the energy I felt when you announce names thank u again continue shining your light around the world.”

This led to Irvin issuing the following response:

“thank you so much, I love WWE and I’m so proud and honored I got to share all the moments with fellow fans much love! also, they wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don’t know why everyone pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE.”