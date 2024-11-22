A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter earlier this afternoon, WWE announced that Santos Escobar will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship on tonight’s show.

Knight defeated Berto to retain the title on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Shinsuke Nakamura attacked him following the bout.

Tony Khan and Costco Guys Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice made an appearance on “The Claman Countdown” on Fox Business earlier today.

During the appearance, the AEW President thanked AJ and Big Justice for being so easy to work with. He also expressed his desire to bring them to the NFL and Premier League.

Big Justice teared up and said, “Thank you Mr. Khan.”

And finally, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has landed a role in “Churchy.”

Comedian Kevin Fredericks took to Twitter to post a photo with Irvin. He captioned the photo with,

“Got to work with an up and coming actress and musician. You all should keep an eye out for her. Her future is BRIGHT.”

Got to work with an up and coming actress and musician. You all should keep an eye out for her. Her future is BRIGHT. @SamanthaTheBomb pic.twitter.com/BfkfV4Iv9R — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 22, 2024

lol she’s in Churchy. That’s good enough for me. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 22, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.