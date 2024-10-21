Pwinsider is reporting that Lilian Garcia is backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Philadelphia, PA. There is talk that should could have been brought in to fill-in for Samantha Irvin following her sudden WWE departure.

Also backstage at the show are SmackDown Superstars Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Bayley.

In other news, Matt Cardona recently announced that he hadn’t received an offer from WWE or AEW despite doing very well for himself on the indie scene since 2020.

Since leaving WWE, the former Zack Ryder has captured titles in GCW, TNA, NWA, and many other promotions.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso on the “Undisputed” podcast, Cardona commented on his new “The Complete” persona. He said,

“I’m the f—— total package. I know Lex Luger is ‘The Total Package’, but I know I can do it all. It’s something new, something fresh, and that’s why I am ‘The Complete.’ I’m here to reinvent myself and reinvent the whole independent scene.”

As far as a return to WWE or AEW is concerned, he stated,

“If someone in WWE or AEW calls me, we’ll talk. But that’s not where I’m at. I am focused on making tomorrow better than today. I can’t be bitter. I’m too focused on being better When I was in WWE, there was only so much I could control. Now I can control everything. Not everything is going to work, and I understand that. It’s why I’m dedicating my whole life to it. But I have all I’ve ever wanted–and that’s the opportunity. I can be on NXT on Tuesday. I could be on Dynamite on Wednesday. I would love to go to New Japan–there is a whole roster of people there I’ve yet to wrestle. I’m here to wrestle JBL on the indies–that’s a marquee matchup. No matter what, I’m going to keep killing it wherever I go–and give you something you’ve never seen before.”