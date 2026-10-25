Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has revealed that the company once offered her a record deal, but she turned it down because her interests were elsewhere.

Irvin addressed the subject in a recent social media post, explaining that despite her extensive singing background, she never intended to pursue a career in the music industry. Instead, she had hoped to transition into a managerial role in professional wrestling.

“WWE offered me a record deal, to which I politely declined because I have no interest in the music business!” Irvin wrote. “My interest was in managing wrestlers. And that’s all I’ve ever expressed.”

The former WWE announcer also clarified that the music she released independently last year was simply a creative project rather than an attempt to launch a recording career.

“I made some songs last year for fun & videos with my colleagues from Cirque du Soleil and released independently for my singing fans from before wrestling,” she continued, “but other than that, I made no proclamations about or efforts towards a ‘music’ career.”

Although she has no interest in pursuing the music business, Irvin expressed satisfaction with what she accomplished as a singer before becoming involved in wrestling.

“Singing career wise, I’ve had a fantastic one, though!!! Saw the world multiple times over.”