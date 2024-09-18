Samantha Irvin got choked up doing the announcement for Cody Rhodes “finishing his moment” at WrestleMania XL this year.

Now, she’s back in the headlines for more Cody Rhodes-related reasons.

On Wednesday, the WWE ring announcer surfaced on social media and shared footage of herself singing Cody Rhodes’ catchy WWE entrance song with TikTok user Marc, who has been racking up millions of views as of late for his rendition of various wrestler theme songs.

Cody saw the footage and responded, “We got to get Marc to a show.”