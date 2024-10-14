Samantha Irvin, Titus O’Neil, and Rey Mysterio were all in attendance at Sunday’s NFL game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the site of next year’s WWE WrestleMania 41 pay-per-view event.

Prior to the game, Irvin performed the National Anthem.

You can check out some photos and videos of the WWE Superstars in attendance at the game below: