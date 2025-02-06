Samantha Irvin is featured in a new interview with USA Today.

During the discussion, the former WWE ring announcer addressed her reason for leaving the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On leaving WWE: “It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it’s like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’” she said. “I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they’re asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ “I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever.”

On how she didn’t leave specifically to go somewhere else: “I didn’t leave WWE to necessarily pursue anything specific. I just knew that I’m not a ring announcer, and I knew that if I continued going any longer, that was it. It was done. I could kiss any other thing that I wanted to do goodbye. I just need to be myself. That’s literally it.”

On how her wrestling career is not over yet: “That’s a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun. I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I’ve done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story. Now, I want to just see creatively what else I can do. Hopefully, when I come back (to wrestling), I’ll bring even more value than I did before.”

Samantha Irvin was backstage at the AEW Dynamite show at Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA. on Wednesday night to support Ricochet, who competed in the main event of the show against Swerve Strickland.