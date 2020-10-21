IMPACT superstar and former world champion Sami Callihan recently appeared on the SLAM! Wrestling show to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he wants a feud with current world title-holder Eric Young. Highlights are below.
Believes there is money in a feud with Eric Young:
There’s 100% money on me and Eric Young finally getting in the ring together. I am the guy that was originally supposed to be the leader of Sanity. I left that place and went to Impact Wrestling. He left Impact Wrestling, went to the other place, and became the leader of Sanity. We both use the piledriver as a finish. I think there is so much money in that feud and it’s just a matter of when the trigger is pulled that me and Eric can make major money together.
How he won’t run shows with his Wrestling Revolver promotion until it’s 100% safe:
There’s nothing better than being able to hold an entire arena of people in the palm of your hand, and being able to manipulate them and get them to react the exact way you want them to react with your story. That’s something that’s really missing in professional wrestling. But, we’re not running live events until it’s completely safe to do so. We don’t want to risk anyone’s health, not the wrestlers, and not the fans.