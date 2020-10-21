IMPACT superstar and former world champion Sami Callihan recently appeared on the SLAM! Wrestling show to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he wants a feud with current world title-holder Eric Young. Highlights are below.

Believes there is money in a feud with Eric Young:

There’s 100% money on me and Eric Young finally getting in the ring together. I am the guy that was originally supposed to be the leader of Sanity. I left that place and went to Impact Wrestling. He left Impact Wrestling, went to the other place, and became the leader of Sanity. We both use the piledriver as a finish. I think there is so much money in that feud and it’s just a matter of when the trigger is pulled that me and Eric can make major money together.

How he won’t run shows with his Wrestling Revolver promotion until it’s 100% safe: