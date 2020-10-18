According to Fightful Select, former IMPACT superstar Sami Callihan is in terrific shape ahead of next Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view, where the former world champion will be accompanying Ken Shamrock in his bout against Eddie Edwards. Callihan dropped 25 pounds and has worked extremely hard to get back into shape after not competing for a while.

Callihan also confirmed with Fightful that he’ll be working at the Good Brothers’ upcoming TalkNshopAMania 2 special. The report adds that Callihan was uncertain about his career after leaving WWE, but says the creative liberation he’s received since has been very important to him.

