IMPACT star Sami Callihan recently spoke with Metro UK to hype up this evening’s Slammiversary pay per view, where the Draw is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the world title.

During the interview Callihan reflects on his background in theater, musical theater, debate, and public speaking…and how it all assisted in his journey towards becoming a pro-wrestler. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he took part in a bunch of activities like acting and public speaking to prepare him for a life as a wrestler:

Everything I did in my childhood was to lead me to having a professional wrestling career. I put all my eggs in that basket! I got into amateur wrestling at a young age, thought it would help me in professional wrestling. I got into musicals and drama, thought it would help me professional wrestling. I got into public speaking, because I thought it would help me in professional wrestling. I got into debate to help me in professional wrestling. Everything I did as a child was my growing point and my college to becoming one of the best professional wrestlers walking the planet today.

