IMPACT star and former world champion Sami Callihan recently spoke on the Battleground podcast about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including why Jimmy Jacobs replacing him at the upcoming Wrestling Revolver event due to his injury is perfect, then details Jacobs long history with Jon Moxley, who he will be facing at the show. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why Jimmy Jacobs was the perfect person to take his place at the upcoming Revolver wrestling event with Jon Moxley:

“As soon as I went down with the injury, I wasn’t going to replace myself with someone else to make it a tag match because I don’t believe I could put anyone in there who could have lived up to the hype of me and Moxley reunited to take on the Wolves. I knew Moxley had to be in a singles match. Jimmy Jacobs was the first guy I thought of because there are a number of people I could put in there with Jon Moxley, but it had to be something special for Moxley’s debut in Revolver. I called that favor to Jimmy Jacobs. For people that don’t know, Jimmy Jacobs and Jon Moxley had one of the most violent and hottest feuds in Independent wrestling history.”

On the history between Moxley and Jacobs:

“If you watch Jimmy’s promo, this is more than them just wrestling each other throughout the years. He said in the promo that he was one of the writers for WWE when Moxley really wanted to leave and said creative was terrible. I think Jimmy took offense to that and it’s something that is a really cool story.”

