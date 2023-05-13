Sami Callihan has one opponent in mind for IMPACT & NJPW’s Multiverse United 2.

The former world champion discussed the upcoming event during an interview with Tru Heels BTR, where he expressed his desire to step into the ring with Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki. Callihan recalls stepping into the ring with the “Murder Grandma” several times throughout his career but says he never got a chance to face him in a singles matchup.

Suzuki, people have been begging for it for years. We’ve only ever touched in multi-man matches before. Like, the Death Machine vs Suzuki, I think the story writes itself. And that’s money, that’s one of my dream matches. I’ve pretty much had every dream match I’ve wanted in professional wrestling other than a couple of them, but Suzuki is one of them. The Death Machine vs. The Murder Grandpa, that just needs to happen.

In a separate interview, Callihan opened up about the injury he suffered that kept him off of IMPACT programming for many months. You can read his comments about that here. Check out his chat with Tru Heels BTR below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)