IMPACT superstar Sami Callihan recently appeared on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler to discuss a ton of pro wrestling topics, including his thoughts on his current position in The Design.

The former world champion would be asked if it was weird for him to not be the leader of the group similarly to how he was the leader for o.V.e. Here is what Callihan had to say:

I don’t think it’s weird, I think it’s storytelling (Callihan said about being in The Design but not being the leader). What’s good about professional wrestling is professional wrestling is like nothing else on the planet as far as entertainment. It’s like melodrama, it’s action, it’s horror, it’s everything you could ever think of in one thing and I’m just saying, stick around and watch the story because IMPACT Wrestling, we tell stories.

This prompted Callihan to discuss IMPACT as a product, where he once again mentions how they are one of the only few wrestling companies that actually care to finish the stories they start.

We are one of the rare companies that we tell a story from start to finish. There’s no ending it in the middle, there’s no forgetting about it like it never happened. We tell stories to the best of our ability and I think we do it better than anyone.

Callihan and The Design will be competing at this weekend’s sold-out Rebellion pay-per-view. The full card for the event can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)