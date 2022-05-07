According to Fightful Select, IMPACT wrestling superstar Sami Callihan is set to make his return to the company soon.

Reports are that Callihan could be appearing for IMPACT as soon as this weekend’s Under Siege tapings. The former world champion had been sidelined with an injury that occurred last fall, and wasn’t expected to return until about mid-2022.

The publication also adds that Callihan is heavily factored into the promotion’s Slammiversary plans, where he is rumored to be facing another former world champion. IMPACT has been releasing a series of “hit list” vignettes that have hinted Callihan’s eventual return.

