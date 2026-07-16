Sami Callihan has reportedly taken on a backstage role with AEW following his recent departure from TNA.

Callihan was released by TNA last month as part of what the company described as a “workforce reduction.”

According to one source, Callihan has been working as a backstage producer for AEW, beginning with the July 8 Beach Break edition of Dynamite in Clearwater, Florida. He was also backstage for the July 11 episode of Collision in Roanoke, Virginia, this week’s Dynamite from the MGM Music Hall in Boston, and is expected to be at tonight’s Collision taping at the same venue.

Callihan is currently working without a contract.

Before his TNA exit, Callihan had transitioned into a backstage role after retiring from in-ring competition during the summer of 2025.

The 38-year-old is a former Impact World Champion, capturing the title on October 25, 2019, before dropping it at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 12, 2020.

Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative… nope. I’ve parted ways with TNA. Oh well… onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/Se0Bc66t0O — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) June 17, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)