Sami Callihan took to Twitter last night and released a rough-looking post-surgery photo.

“It’s probably fine. #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Callihan joked.

You can see the photo below.

As noted, Callihan was injured while doing a suicide dive at the Impact TV tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville back on September 18. He reportedly suffered a broken left ankle, a broken tibia, and a broken fibia, and underwent surgery. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, September 21 and has been at home in Iowa recovering since then. Sami is expected to be out of action until the spring of 2022 at the earliest.

Impact released an injury angle on Thursday, seen below, that shows Sami being tended to backstage. They announced that he was attacked backstage by Moose and W. Morrissey, and there was no mention of the suicide dive. There’s still no word on who he was wrestling when the injury occurred.

Stay tuned for more on Callihan’s status. You can see the post-surgery photo below:

Your biggest mistake was leaving me alive. I’LL. BE. BACK. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/SVUtDlxS98 — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) September 30, 2021

