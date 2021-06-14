Former IMPACT world champion Sami Callihan has revealed a private text thread between himself and top executive Scott D’Amore on his Twitter account, warning D’Amore that no matter what he’ll be showing up on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.

In storyline Callihan was fired by Don Callis at this past Saturday’s Against All Odds special after The Draw attacked AEW superstar Kenny Omega following his title defense over Moose. Since then Callihan has been removed from the show introduction, and unfollowed by the IMPACT Twitter account.

D’Amore states in his texts to Callihan that someone from Anthem Entertainment’s board will be attending this week’s show to sort out the issues with Callis, who has been abusing his position in power ever since he revealed his alignment with Omega back at AEW’s Winter Is Coming. Check it out below.