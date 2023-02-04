Sami Callihan has done it all in IMPACT Wrestling, which is why he’s excited about the current storyline he has going with The Design.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he praised the direction of The Design angle, and even hinted to fans that things are only going to get crazier.

I’ve pretty much done everything that there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling and I love to be able to tell different types of stories. I think right now, with this story, stay tuned because you guys are all in for a crazy ride. We’ve just touched the surface of what this entire thing will be.

Callihan also recently interviewed with Busted Open Radio and discussed how IMPACT does longterm storylines better than any other company. You can check out those quotes here. His full WrestleZone interview can be found below.

