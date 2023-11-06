Sami Callihan comments on going viral after a clip involving him and actor Jason Segel.

The Human Death Machine and current free agent was wrestling Penta El Zero Miedo at a Republic of Lucha Event, which saw Segel sitting in the crowd. At one point the fight drifted over to the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and Callihan landed a superkick on Pena, who sat on Segel’s lap.

Callihan reflected on the spot during his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

I think we became best friends. I’m just saying, Jason Segel and I became best friends. The clip went viral, which is great. The moment I saw him, I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to have a viral moment tonight.’ I planned it exactly that way,” Callihan said on Busted Open Radio. “Now, more than ever, with how many great wrestling companies there are and how Indie wrestling is perceived, not just this carny shit show, you see these celebrities and famous people at Indie wrestling on a weekly basis. Pro wrestling is really cool at the moment. Especially the hipsters, that whole demographic. I remember a time, it was drunk rednecks at a wrestling show, that’s all you got. Now, it’s people from all walks of life and demographics and that’s really cool to see.

If you missed the spot, you can check it out below.