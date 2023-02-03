Sami Callihan is interested in long-term storytelling, and he believes IMPACT Wrestling does that better than anyone.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he opened up about his current storyline with Violent By Design, a group that has seen a tremendous amount of screen-time over the last few months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he thinks IMPACT does long term storytelling better than anyone:

I think it’s (storyline with The Design) one of those things, people want long-term storytelling and I think right now, IMPACT does that better than anyone. As much as we wanna say, aw, in 2023, people’s attention spans are smaller. Good storytelling on a long-term basis in my opinion, I think is the best way to go with professional wrestling and I think that’s what we’re doing right now and I think people need to continue to tune in because it’s gonna be one of those things that you never know what’s gonna happen. I think that’s what’s gonna make this special and it’s one of those things, I think Cody Deaner — and this maybe a controversial opinion, I think Cody Deaner is one of the best, unknown, amazing professional wrestlers on the planet. He’s known, but I don’t think he’s known for being how good he is. He did a comedy character for years and now he’s doing what he is but it shows his range, it shows his body of work. I think he is an underrated cat in professional wrestling.

How Violence By Design is building up its reputation:

And not just him, that whole group. Alan Angels, young dude, has un-limitless potential and is just now really getting the chance to experiment and come into his own. He’s a guy, I think is gonna be X Division Champion in the next year or two and Kon is a guy I’ve known since being in NXT together. People seem to forget that The Ascension, at one point, was the hottest thing in professional wrestling and then they got ruined when they went up to the main roster. So now he’s getting a chance to wipe that all clean and be who he is. He’s another guy I think is extremely underrated and that’s not me just kissing ass because that’s where I work at, IMPACT Wrestling. I don’t say something unless I believe it. I think people (are) gonna be pleasantly surprised with what Kon can do in the ring as well. He’s a huge, gigantic, scary human being that can go when all the chips are down.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)