Sami Zayn has reflected on several memorable moments from his WWE career, including his controversial championship loss to Roman Reigns in Montreal, his unusual WrestleMania showdown with Johnny Knoxville, and one of the most memorable segments from his time with The Bloodline.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was asked whether he believes he should have defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The match took place in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, where he received an enormous reaction from the crowd following his departure from The Bloodline. Despite the momentum surrounding his character, Reigns ultimately retained the championship.

Looking back, Zayn acknowledged that there was a legitimate argument for WWE pulling the trigger on a title change that night, although he also understood the company’s plans involving Cody Rhodes.

“At the time, I thought there was a case to be made for it, but going back to the domino effect thing, I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t think it’s ludicrous to say I should have. If you were watching at that time, I think anybody could have made that argument.”

Zayn pointed to Rhodes’ popularity at the time and the longer-term direction of WWE’s championship storyline as factors that make it difficult to determine whether a different outcome would have been better.

“But it was just, again, timing, and Cody was also red hot at that time, and they were building to something. Then it leads to Cody the next year, and then it’s more gratifying. Whatever it is, just yeah, I don’t know. Could, should, would- would it have worked? I think so. But who’s to say?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Zayn revisited his Anything Goes Match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, which featured a collection of elaborate stunts and unconventional weapons inspired by Knoxville’s work with Jackass.

Although the match received attention for its comedic presentation, Zayn explained that some of the physical punishment involved was considerably more serious than viewers might have realized.

In particular, he singled out the mousetrap-covered table as one of the most painful moments of the encounter.

“The table was crazy. That mousetrap table, that was a big one that really hurt. But that’s the one kind of sore spot because it almost gets reduced to a comedy match.”

Zayn said the combination of comedy and legitimate physical punishment was an important part of what made the match work, arguing that its more violent elements sometimes get overlooked.

“Part of what I love about it is it had a little bit of everything. There are comedic elements, but there’s also some actual violence and some pretty serious bumps. That was one of them, but you needed them to have that fluctuation.”

The conversation also turned to Zayn’s time alongside Reigns and The Usos in The Bloodline, particularly the famous November 2022 SmackDown segment in which his “Feeling Ucey” remark caused Jey Uso to visibly struggle to maintain his composure.

Zayn explained that while making his fellow Bloodline members laugh was never necessarily the objective, Jey eventually reached a point where it became increasingly difficult for him to keep a straight face.

“No, I don’t really remember that it was a goal. After a few times, especially Jey. Jey had a problem where it’s like when you watch blooper reels, and then once they laugh once, they can’t stop. After I got Jey, I think a couple of times, then it became, oh no, this is just gonna keep happening, and I can’t stop it.”

However, Zayn believes it was Reigns’ reaction to the situation that elevated the segment into something particularly memorable.

Rather than allowing Jey to hide his laughter, Reigns recognized what was happening and deliberately drew even more attention to the moment.

“I think what also took it to a different level is when Jey kind of tries to hide, and Roman’s like, ‘no, no, no, no.’ Then it was over, then it was over.”

Zayn praised Reigns for recognizing the audience’s reaction and knowing exactly how to capitalize on it.

“Again just a pro’s pro here. Understanding the energy in that room and the delivery to compound that effect was very, very well done, and probably is what cemented it. If it had just ended at the laugh and the whatever, it’s already a very memorable moment. But then the way Roman built up to it, like again, it’s music, right? ‘Ucey?’ That cemented it.”

Zayn and Reigns are scheduled to meet again at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this time in a Champion vs. Champion match featuring Zayn as Undisputed WWE Champion and Reigns as World Heavyweight Champion.

During the same interview, Sami Zayn revealed how WWE’s original Bloodline plans changed, and also explained when he nearly gave up completely on winning the WWE title.