Sami Zayn says his second Undisputed WWE Championship victory carried a much different feeling than the first.

Zayn captured the title for the second time by defeating CM Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. His first championship victory came in June, ending a lengthy climb to the top for someone who had often been viewed as WWE’s perennial underdog. That reign, however, lasted just nine days.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (full episode below), Zayn explained why the two championship victories felt so different despite coming just months apart.

“The first one and the second one, even though they were so close together, it felt really different because the first one is like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I did it.’ It was also quite short-lived, as has been widely discussed by now,” Zayn said.

He admitted the brief nature of his first reign left him wondering whether his championship victory had been something of a fluke.

“It kind of felt like, maybe it was a miracle, maybe it was a fluke, but I got to say that I did it. It’s really hard to get there. There are probably fewer than 100 people in human history who have held that title. To be on that list, it was, ‘Well, I did it.’”

Winning the championship for a second time erased those doubts for Zayn.

“Doing it the second time, it’s like, ‘No, this is no fluke.’ It cemented me, in a way. Totally different feeling, equal amount of pride, but it washes away that little part of, ‘Well, I just got lucky.’”

Zayn was also asked whether he considers Punk to be “phony” or “overrated.” While he had a quick answer for the first description, Zayn gave Punk credit for changing his opinion of him as an in-ring performer.

“Phony? Yeah. Overrated? I have to be honest, I never got in the ring with him until earlier this year, and I can’t take it away from him. He’s great in the ring,” Zayn said.

“He actually opened my eyes because for a long time, the hype around Punk…you can say the same about me, ‘I don’t get this guy.’ There were times with Punk, to the levels he reached, I was like, ‘I don’t get how he reached these levels. Clearly, there is something about him, but I didn’t always get the hype. I didn’t.’”

After sharing the ring with Punk several times this year, Zayn said his opinion changed.

“After I got in the ring with him three or four times this year, I can’t take it away from him. Trust me, I would love to. I would love to sit here and bash him for the next 10-15 minutes, but in the ring, I can’t take it away from him.”