Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn is opening up about the self-doubt he battled on the road to finally reaching the top of WWE.

After capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, Zayn appeared on Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant (see video below), where he reflected on the setbacks that tested his confidence and the belief that ultimately carried him to the biggest moment of his career.

Looking back at his loss to Roman Reigns in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023, Zayn admitted the defeat was heartbreaking, but insisted it never caused him to lose faith in his eventual destiny.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t lose the faith. I certainly didn’t lose the faith after the match in Montreal. It was a heartbreaker, no doubt, okay. But I thought, ‘This is the closest I’ve come, so I’ll just get closer and closer until I get there.’”

However, Zayn revealed that his loss to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble earlier this year affected him much more deeply, leaving him wondering if his opportunity to become world champion had already passed.

“The one that really did my head in a little bit was coming up short against Drew this past January at the Royal Rumble because after that one, that’s when I was already starting to feel like maybe I had missed my window. And I couldn’t give up faith, but it was the first time my faith was shook, if I’m being totally honest.”

Despite those doubts, Zayn said he never questioned his own ability, pointing to the body of work he has built alongside WWE’s biggest stars.

“I knew I had the talent. I knew I had everything, I knew I was just as good as any of these guys. Drew, Roman, Cody, Seth. And the proof is you’ve seen me mix it up in the ring with all of them. You’ve seen my body of work. There’s no question in my mind. These are my peers and that’s almost what made it more maddening. ‘Why them and why not me? Why is it so close and I just can’t get my hands on it?’”

Zayn also reflected on the beginning of his wrestling journey, explaining that when he first entered the business, someone with his look and background simply wasn’t viewed as a realistic world championship contender.

“When I was breaking into wrestling, people that looked like me, it did not exist in the wrestling business. So I can’t even pretend to say like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get there.’ It didn’t exist. It wasn’t a possibility. If I just made it to WWE, I kid you not, at one point, I remember when I was starting, I said to myself, ‘If I just set my foot in a WWE ring, then I’ll have lived the dream. I’ll have done it.’ That was the extent of my goal.”

He added that becoming a world champion once felt so unrealistic that it seemed more like fantasy than an achievable dream.

“Of course there was this other stuff, but it was so fantastical. It was so unfathomable that I don’t even say dream. I say fantasy. It’s beyond reality. It was not something that was like an available option to even dream about, to even put yourself in those shoes. That’s how unattainable it seemed.”

Now that he has reached the mountaintop, Zayn admitted he’s still processing everything he has accomplished.

“So to come here and do what I’ve done, just from an achievement perspective, is absolutely mind boggling.”