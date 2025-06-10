Sami Zayn has taken a major step toward capturing the King of the Ring crown.

The 2025 tournament officially began on the June 9th episode of WWE Raw, kicking off with a high-energy Fatal 4-Way match featuring Zayn, Penta, Bron Breakker and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

In a surprising outcome, it was Zayn who out-fought the other three, despite interference from The Judgment Day and others, to get his hand raised, advancing in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament in the process.

With the win, Zayn advances to the next round, where he’ll meet the winner of an upcoming first-round matchup between Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes.