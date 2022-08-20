Following last night’s WWE SmackDown Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn shared a special moment in the ring together, which delighted the Montreal crowd as the two are hometown heroes. Some fans shared video of the moment on Twitter. Check it out below.

Karrion Kross announced on Twitter that he will be fulfilling certain non-WWE meet and greets that were scheduled prior to his return to the company. The former two-time NXT champion writes, “Hello Kross Cult, Moving forward I will only be competing in ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER… Scar & I will fulfill the last couple dates for Meet & Greets •only• to see you all as long as it doesn’t conflict with our committed scheduling. See you soon.”