Sami Zayn isn’t competing at WrestleMania 41, but he still made his presence known from the stands. He shared a series of photos on social media, showcasing his moments from WrestleMania 38 through 40, alongside a new pic taken from the talent section this year. He captioned the post with,

“The way she goes”

The way she goes pic.twitter.com/I5W9NIxKi4 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2025

AJ Styles stayed true to his values at WrestleMania 41 — and it came at a price.

Logan Paul pulled off a controversial win, pinning Styles after landing the Paulverizer. The match’s pivotal moment came when Karrion Kross stopped Paul’s associate, Jeff, from slipping brass knuckles into the ring. Kross handed them to Styles, urging him to use them. But the Phenomenal One refused, choosing honor over advantage. That split-second decision gave Paul the opening he needed to capitalize and steal the victory.

John Cena’s final match in Australia is scheduled to take place in Perth in October 2025.

Perth will also host an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a yet-to-be-announced Premium Live Event, and an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. More details will be announced later this month.

Cena will wrestle the final match of his career in December.