Sami Zayn isn’t backing down from his recent comments about WWE fans.

The reigning WWE Champion took to social media to address the reaction he received during the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During his appearance on the show, Zayn discussed his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns before turning his attention to the audience. After being met with boos, Zayn referred to those in attendance as “bitch-ass haters.”

WWE subsequently shared footage of the segment on social media, prompting Zayn to respond with another message directed at his critics.

“I DO have a great relationship with the fans. Smart fans. MY fans. Ride or Dies know what’s up,” Zayn wrote.

The WWE Champion then took things a step further, suggesting that some fans are incapable of recognizing his greatness without having it packaged and presented to them.

“Unfortunately, many are too brain dead to understand greatness when it’s standing right in front of them unless it is commodified, branded and sold to them in bite size clichés.”