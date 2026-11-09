Sami Zayn may not have walked away from WWE Crown Jewel 2026 with a victory, but he appears to have gotten something equally important out of his showdown with Roman Reigns.

The two squared off in the main event of Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on the line.

Although Reigns emerged victorious, the night ended with an emotional moment between the two longtime rivals, as Reigns embraced Zayn after the match.

On Monday, November 9, Zayn took to X to reflect on the encounter, sharing a message that suggested the respect he received from Reigns meant more than the outcome itself.

“You can’t always get what you want,” Zayn wrote. “But if you try sometimes you’ll find you get what you need.”

Accompanying the post were two photos capturing Reigns showing Zayn respect following their Crown Jewel Championship showdown.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.