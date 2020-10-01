WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today still “riding high” from his major victory at last Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay per view. Zayn reveals that the bout was one of his favorite in the last four years, especially since he has not bee in the ring as much lately.

He writes, “Maybe I’m still riding high due to not having wrestled much in a while, but I think the 3-way ladder match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles from #ClashOfChampions2020 this past Sunday might be my favorite televised match I’ve had in about 3-4 years.”

Zayn picked up the victory by handcuffing both his opponents to a ladder prior to retrieving the belts in the pay per view’s opener. He later said in a post match interview that he didn’t become the I.C. champion again, just successfully retained after he was stripped of the title due to a temporary absence.

Check it out below.