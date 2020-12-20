WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today commenting on how WWE recently released audio of him yelling at production following Friday’s “Sami Awards” on SmackDown. Zayn writes, “Who recorded this?? This is a breach of privacy, take this down now.”

WWE has released a live stream of some of the best matches in the TLC pay per view history in hype of tonight’s show featuring Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles for the WWE championship, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the SmackDown women’s championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal championship. Watch the full stream below.