Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to call out the media for their coverage of his Jackass Forever red carpet movie premiere appearance.

As noted, the Zayn vs. Knoxville picked up during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as Zayn eliminated the Jackass star. Zayn was then tossed out by AJ Styles, while Zayn celebrated and taunted Knoxville at ringside. WWE’s Megan Morant interviewed Knoxville and Zayn after the show, and they both indicated that the feud is not over. Zayn then attended the Jackass Forever invite-only world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Knoxville confronted Zayn when he was speaking to reporters, and had security take him away. Knoxville taunted Zayn while he was being removed, and hit him with a cattle prod.

In an update, Zayn has been re-tweeting media coverage of last night’s appearance. He said the media is framing the incident to make him look like a deranged nut job.

“The media is framing the incident that took place last night at the #jackassforever premiere to make me like a deranged nut job. The fact that I was assaulted with a weapon in the middle of Hollywood Blvd. while dozens of cameras filmed & photographed it doesn’t seem to matter,” he wrote.

On a related note, WWE issued an e-mail survey today to gauge fan feedback on Knoxville’s recent WWE appearances. One of the questions had to do with if fans would want to see Knoxville make more appearances on WWE TV.

It was noted by PWInsider that Knoxville’s recent run with WWE was well-received internally. While the original plan was for the program to end at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, it looks like plans may have changed.

