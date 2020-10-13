WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn issued a short statement on his Twitter following last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw to comment on being drafted in the fourth round to SmackDown. Zayn expresses his disappointment with WWE for allowing him to slip so far down, stating that he is in the prime of his career, but isn’t surprised that “honesty and integrity aren’t valued.”

Zayn writes, “Imagine having the undisputed Intercontinental Champion and perhaps the most complete pro wrestler on earth in the prime of his career available to you & letting him slip into the 4th round. Worst part is I’m not even surprised. This is how little honesty & integrity are valued.”

Zayn won the I.C. championship in a ladder match at the Clash of Champions pay per view after being forced to relinquish the title for missing television. Check out his tweet below.