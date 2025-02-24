Sami Zayn will be sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future.

Heading into WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the popular pro wrestling veteran has been making the media rounds.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the popular babyface performer was asked about his WWE contract status. Zayn noted that he prefers to keep that type of information private, but was comfortable enough to point out how he doesn’t see himself going anywhere, noting he has a good thing going in WWE these days, and intends to keep it that way.

Zayn signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in 2022.

In an additional interview with Flamesnation, the WWE Superstar spoke about his preference of portraying a babyface character.

“I’ve always preferred being a good guy. I actually really enjoyed being a bad guy too — I guess I just like wrestling, I don’t know [laughs],” Zayn said. “But I think I love the art of being a good guy, because it is very challenging,” Zayn said. “Because if I told you, ‘Hey, walk into a room full of people and within 10 minutes I want everyone in that room to like you’ — now that’s a lot harder to do than if I tell you, ‘Hey, walk into a room and within 10 minutes I want everyone here to dislike you.’ Really easy to get disliked, you know what I mean? Really easy. You walk into a room, you go, ‘[grumbles] What is that you’re wearing? And you’re stupid.’ And you’re just loud and brash, within seconds people will dislike you. It’s easy to get people to dislike you. It’s much harder to go and win people over.”

Zayn continued, “And I just — I don’t know if you’re getting this from me here from this conversation, but I’m a sucker for the craft, and the challenge, and the art of it, and the difficulty of it. You know, like, it should be difficult, it is difficult, and you want to rise to that occasion and rise to that challenge.”

