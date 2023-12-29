Sami Zayn continue to be a man of the people, especially in Canada.

The top WWE superstar cut a promo after his matchup on last night’s Holiday Tour house show in Montreal, where he thanked the crowd for bringing their magical energy, the same energy they brought when he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier in the year. Zayn adds that his son was in the crowd and finally got to see him wrestle.

You know I’ve been coming to Montreal as part of WWE for over ten years now. And every single time I’ve come, man, that was special. I think, ‘There is no way that next time will be quite as special.’ and guess what, every time is even more special. And I said this over and over and over for ten years and after Elimination Chamber in Montreal, with all of you in my corner, there is no way to get more special than that. Again, I was wrong. Somehow, tonight is even more special AGAIN. Kevin might have mentioned, he’s got his wonderful family who has supported him all these years sitting right here. You see them every time we’re in Montreal, you see my family in the front row right here. But tonight is even more special because you may know this about me by now, but I’m a little bit of a private person, I keep things to myself. Some of you might not know this but I have a little boy. And he’s this cutie patootie right here in the red shirt. When I’m at home I’m not a WWE superstar, I’m not Sami Zayn, I’m just bah bah. And this young man has never seen me wrestle, he knows nothing about what I do. Tonight is the first time ever he sees me in this ring.

You can check out the full promo courtesy of @CarterNDG below.

Last night was the first time @SamiZayn ‘s son watch him wrestle a truly touching moment. At the end of the day they are just parents who also want to make their kids proud. #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/nzL7hX3pdf — Laurence Cartier (@CartierNDG) December 29, 2023

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)