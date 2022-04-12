WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, where the former two-time I.C. champion spoke about a wide range of topics, including

How Dusty Rhodes helped him ease into a new promo style:

“When I first started talking and doing these promo classes, he [Dusty Rhodes] loved it and I thought I was being too… I don’t wanna say subdued, but talking the way I’m talking to you now, he was like ‘no, that’s how we cut promos now, it’s so natural, you don’t wanna feel like you’re screaming, you’re cutting an 80s promo, those days are done. This is the real you, baby, that’s what we want!’ And that’s exactly it, so I think I’ve always… from the moment he said that, I locked in, like ‘oh people like that, he likes that? It just feels like a guy talking…OK!’”

How he still falls into the pattern of screaming during a promo, but is learning to get better:

“I still do it. Especially now with the character that I’m doing, who’s kind of got this persecution complex, he thinks everyone’s against him all the time, everything is everybody else’s fault. Ya know, so there’s also this [side where] he’s also laughing and he’s fun-loving and all this stuff but to me, the way I see the character is that’s almost like a facade, and this person, at their core, is a very petty and small person and deserves more and wants more and this is kind of a show and there’s a rage boiling underneath. So, even I will get in the pattern of screaming. A few weeks ago, I don’t remember what it is, I thought I did a pretty good job with a backstage interview and then I saw Vince [McMahon], like, ‘hey, you’re screaming at me.’ I’m like, man, he’s right though… I’m like yeah, yeah, yeah, I am screaming aren’t I? Because we still revert sometimes to what we know and we all grew up on 80s and 90s wrestling,” he noted. “Late 80s, early 90s wrestling, you watch some of those backstages and especially, I don’t know, like Survivor Series ‘89 or ‘91, you listen to the words, it’s absolute gibberish [yells incoherently]. It’s just big, crazy men screaming at you and when you were young, you were like ‘oh my God, this is gonna rule!’ but if you actually listen to the words, it’s just nothing! So, sometimes I think that there’s the inclination or being angry, like ‘I’m a bad guy! Ahhh, I’m the bad guy, I’m angry!’ But that’s not where I think my bread is buttered but I do venture into those waters every now and again.”

