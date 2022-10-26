WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently joined BT Sport for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included him discussing his work with The Bloodline and how well received the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment went on the September 23rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the segment getting over with the fans:

When we did that whole segment, I guess the nicer answer would be to say that, ‘No, I didn’t expect that at all.’ But actually I knew that if we did it right, this would be a very, very memorable segment. I think when it’s all said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many many years to come, which is the hardest thing to do, in my opinion at this stage in the industry. We have a lot of content, and we have a lot of great performers. So it used to be hard to just do something good. Now it’s even harder to do something memorable because there’s so much good stuff and not a lot of it sticks out, which is a good problem to have. When there’s so much good content that you have to be exceptional to be remembered for years to come.

Calls it one of the best things he’s ever done in wrestling:

“I think this segment was one of those things that people will remember, hopefully the way they remember what you were talking about, Batista and Orton and The Rock and Sock and all that kind of stuff. I hope it goes down like that. I hope before this is all said and done that we got a couple more segments like that, that people will remember for years to come. But you know what, it might have been the best in-ring kind of segment in terms of memorability that I might have done, actually. Just the ride that it took people on is what I’m so happy about,” Zayn said.

On the Honorary Uce shirt:

“Everybody has said that to me, that it took them on this emotional roller coaster and they didn’t know where it’s going. That’s wrestling at it’s best. When it takes you on a left turn and a right turn and you think it’s going one way and it goes another, that’s what I think we all love about wrestling. When wrestling’s at its best, that’s what it’s doing to you, and that was kind of encapsulated in this one promo, so that’s why I think it was so special and so memorable, and I got a great piece of merchandise out of it, too.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)