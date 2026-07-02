Sami Zayn isn’t shying away from the criticism surrounding his Undisputed WWE Championship reign.

Following his title victory at WWE Night of Champions, Zayn has seen plenty of debate from fans over whether he fits the mold of a traditional Undisputed WWE Champion. During an appearance on ESPN New York’s Don, Hahn & Rosenberg (see video below), the new champion addressed the backlash head-on, making it clear he has no issue with fans who simply aren’t supporters of his, but took aim at those who believe a world champion has to fit one specific formula.

Zayn argued that limiting expectations to one specific type of champion reflects a narrow way of thinking.

“Look if you just don’t like me, that’s fine,” Zayn said. “You’re certainly allowed to not like me, but I think it’s like if you start getting married to an archetype of what you have been taught to like this is what you should want and then that’s all you buy. I mean, without insulting anybody here, I just think that’s kind of a lack of free thought. Like a lot of, a lack of intelligence.”

He wasn’t finished there.

Expanding on his point, Zayn encouraged fans to broaden their perspectives rather than expecting wrestling to always follow the same blueprint.

“Well, I mean, what I’m saying is this isn’t the product I’ve always purchased,” he continued. “I mean, and that’s fair, but you’re allowed to want other products or enjoy other products. It shouldn’t be one thing has been sold to you and you should come to accept that that is the only thing, the only way anything needs to be done. You know to me that I equate that with almost like staying in your hometown your whole life and you know never going to New York City and then never realizing that there’s a whole planet out there and there’s billions of people out there and there’s billions of ways to do things and there’s billions of different cuisines and cultures and dances and whatever. There’s a whole universe out there and you got to like and maybe I say this because traveling the world has been so important to me and it’s shaped my world view, but it’s like, man, open, broaden your horizons a little bit. You know what I mean? And if I’m just not your cup of tea, fair play.”

Strong words from WWE’s new champion.

Zayn closed by dismissing the notion that there is a single definition of what a world champion should look or act like, adding that he believes his work over the past several years speaks for itself.

“But the idea that a champion needs to be this or needs to be that, I’m like ‘oh well, you’re an idiot.’ Nothing needs to be anything, right? If it’s good, it’s good. I’ve always kind of subscribed to that. I think the work I’ve been putting out over the last few years is good.”