Today’s edition of WWE The Bump featured top superstar and former multi-time Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn speaking with the show’s hosts about his plan if/when he wins the Money In The Bank matchup this weekend, and why he would not cash-in that opportunity on current WWE Undisputed Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights are below.

Why he would not cash-in MITB on Roman Reigns:

“You’re trying to put words in my mouth as if i’m here to cash in, that I’m gonna pick my spot and prey on Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the Head Of The Table, he’s been steering this ship and I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the ship has been doing very well. So I’m not here to disrupt the order of things at this particular time, I’m trying to keep things together. That’s what a leader does. That is why I’m aligned with the Bloodline because they know I’m a locker room leader and I run a tight ship.”

How if Brock Lesnar was champion he would cash-in:

“Now, with the Money In The Bank contract in my possession, I can keep the order of things. It means Roman Reigns doesn’t have to constantly look over his shoulder every two minutes, he’s not vulnerable to be exploited by some vulture carrying the briefcase just waiting to pounce from the shadows. He doesn’t need to worry about that. Now all I was saying is, hypothetically, if Roman Reigns wasn’t holding the championship, yeah. If it was Brock, Brock Lesnar for example, no problem I’d cash in and become champ, no problem. But as long as Roman Reigns has got the Undisputed Universal Championship, it’s safe with me as the Money In The Bank contract holder. That’s all I was trying to say.”

