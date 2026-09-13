Sami Zayn is celebrating his return to the top of WWE.

As noted, Zayn defeated CM Punk on the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending Punk’s reign after 67 days.

The victory marked Zayn’s second WWE Championship reign, with both of his title wins coming in 2026. His previous reign lasted just nine days before Punk defeated him for the championship on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw.

Following his latest title victory, Zayn took to Instagram to celebrate becoming a two-time WWE Champion.

“RIDE OR DIES REJOICE, JUSTICE AT LAST! TWO TIME WWE CHAMPION,” he wrote.

Zayn also reacted to the victory on X with a simple message.

“I AM THE WWE CHAMPION AGAIN,” he wrote.