Sami Zayn believes connecting with the audience matters more than looking like a traditional WWE Champion.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Zayn addressed criticism over his appearance and the idea that he does not have the typical look associated with a WWE Champion.

“They asked me something about, ‘You don’t look like a typical champion, and how do you navigate that?’ or something like that,” Zayn said. “And I wish I had given a better answer, but the way I wish I had answered it is kind of what I was saying earlier.”

Zayn argued that a wrestler’s physique, much like their in-ring moves, is ultimately another tool used to connect with the audience.

“You know, all these things that we talk about, moves or even looks, like looking like a champion, those are all just tools,” he continued.

For Zayn, the most important part of the equation is getting fans emotionally invested.

“The reason you get jacked is, like, it’s part of the appeal, but at the end of the day it’s just getting people to care,” Zayn said. “So how you do it, it doesn’t matter. Everybody has a different way to get there, but if you can get people to care, that’s the game.”

Zayn pointed to his current run as champion and the stories he has helped tell throughout his career as evidence of that philosophy.

“And I’m doing it at the highest level now as champion. And so if I can, I’ve gotten a lot of people to care about a lot of stories in my day, and that’s some of the stuff that I’m more proud of than some of the great matches I’ve had.”

Zayn recently defeated CM Punk on WWE SmackDown in Mexico to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time.

During the same interview, Sami Zayn said CM Punk is a “phony” but is not “overrated.”