Sami Zayn’s comedy career continues.

After working the recent Netflix Is A Joke Festival, the WWE Intercontinental Champion will once again take to the stage for a Sami Zayn Friends Do Toronto Comedy Show as part of WWE Money In The Bank Week.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto Takes Place Thursday, July 4 at The Danforth Music Hall

Tickets On Sale Starting Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Canadian-born WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will debut his comedy show Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET from The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto as part of WWE’s massive Money In The Bank weekend.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto go on sale Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100060CE78E2101D. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Money In The Bank will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and will be available in Canada on WWE Network through Sportsnet+.

