WWE has released new merchandise for superstar Sami Zayn on their WWE shop site, which mimics the joke drawing made by New Day member Big E of the Intercontinental champion on a recent episode of SmackDown. Zayn would later comment on Twitter writing, “I like how Big E & Apollo Crews tried to mock me last night and instead it resulted in me getting the greatest merch shirt in

@WWE history.”

I like how Big E & Apollo Crews tried to mock me last night and instead it resulted in me getting the greatest merch shirt in @WWE history. Available now: https://t.co/aNdwivK98t pic.twitter.com/QxFD0z4rM9 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 12, 2020

Zayn defeated Big E by count-out on last night’s SmackDown. As of this writing neither have a matchup for next Sunday’s TLC pay per view.