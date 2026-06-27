Sami Zayn has finally reached the mountaintop.

And he deserves it.

The longtime fan favorite captured the first world championship of his WWE career in the main event of WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, June 27, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The championship bout served as the headline attraction for the Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The finish came when Rhodes attempted to put Zayn away with a Cross Rhodes, but Zayn countered the move into a sudden pinning combination and scored the three-count to complete the biggest victory of his WWE career.

Following the emotional title win, an overwhelmed Zayn addressed the crowd during a post-match interview.

“Some good, and lately, some bad,” Zayn began. “A lot of folks said I would never win the WWE Championship. But I stand here tonight, in front of my people… It is hard to believe. Oh my God. I’m not usually at a loss for words but…”

The audience then erupted into loud chants of “You deserve it,” prompting an emotional response from the new champion.

“You know what? You’re damn right I deserve it,” a fired up Zayn continued. “20-plus years in the game at the highest level, never got the recognition. 10-plus years chasing this championship, never got the recognition.”

Zayn then made it clear that, regardless of what comes next, his place in WWE history has already been secured.

“I don’t care what happens to me tomorrow, next week, next month, next year,” he said. “Forever, I will be Sami Zayn, WWE Champion.”

Attention now shifts to the June 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, where 2026 King of the Ring winner Oba Femi is scheduled to announce which world champion he will challenge at WWE SummerSlam.

Femi can choose between newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn or World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for a title match at SummerSlam this August in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.