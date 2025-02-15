– Sami Zayn addressed his status in a new video shared via his X account on Friday evening. The WWE Superstar noted that it’s a running joke at this point how often Kevin Owens has gone from being his best friend to his biggest enemy who attacks him out of nowhere. He says this time it was different, and they both know that. He says Owens legitimately tried to end his career with the package piledriver. He says he checked on Owens at Royal Rumble, but that wasn’t the help Kevin wanted. He says he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared, but when he is, he and Kevin will meet again — and this time it won’t be fun.

– Layla, the former LayCool tag-team partner of Michelle McCool, surfaced on social media on Friday to react to the news of her former tag-team partner taking her rightful place in the coveted WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. “What wonderful news today,” she wrote via Instagram. “No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. ❤️ #WellDeserved #Proud.”

– With Joe Tessitore off doing a boxing event on Friday night, the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown featured WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph filling in for him, calling the three-hour blue brand broadcast alongside usual show color-commentator Wade Barrett.