WWE superstar and former two-time Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn was the latest guest on the Bump to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he would love to work a full program with Rey Mysterio, calling him the greatest cruiserweight of all time. Highlights are below.

Says Rey Mysterio is a legend and easily the greatest cruiserweight of all time:

I’m not gonna sit here and disrespect the man. I think he’s — I know that goat term is thrown around quite loosely these days, but he truly is, for what he is, as far as — let’s just say a cruiserweight, he’s so much more than that. But if we want to pigeonhole him and just call him a cruiserweight, bar none the best of all time. So I’m not going to sit here and say anything disparaging about him in that regard.

Calls Mysterio his last dream match:

We never really got to mix it up. You said we mixed it up once on RAW about a year ago, but it was like two minutes or something like that. He caught me quick before the match could even get started. He caught me right off the jump; I think it was in a gauntlet match. My memory is a little hazy at the moment, but the point is he caught me. I’ll give him that he caught me with a quick one. But we’ve never had a good 10, 15, 20 minutes to really sink our teeth into a proper battle and 100% being on the same show as Rey Mysterio, that’s one of my dream matches, probably the last dream match I really have that I’ve never done that I could do is a singles with Rey. So I’d love to mix it up in there properly and really have him test where he’s at. At this point in his career in his life versus to test, where I’m at in my career, at this point in my life. Because I think I’m actually at the top of my game right now, if I’m being honest.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)