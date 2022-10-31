WWE held a live event on Sunday night from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. At the show, Sami Zayn teamed with The Usos in a 6-man tag against The New Day and Braun Strowman.

Zayn took a play out of Roman Reigns‘ playbook for the match as Zayn hit Strowman with the Superman punch and briefly knocked him out.

Strowman recovered and managed to avoid the spear. He hit the running powerslam to pin Zayn to win the match. You can check out the results from this event here.