Sami Zayn is attempting to make amends following the controversial conclusion to last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The blue brand opened with a high-profile Undisputed WWE Championship match, as Cody Rhodes defended the title against Gunther with Zayn serving as the special guest referee.

Tensions escalated throughout the bout, with Zayn repeatedly clashing with Gunther before the match ended in controversy when he counted a quick three-count to award Rhodes the victory.

The disputed finish quickly led WWE officials to announce a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions, with Rhodes set to defend against both Gunther and Zayn.

In the aftermath, Zayn took to social media to address the situation and issue a public apology to both competitors.

“I’d like to apologize,” Zayn wrote via X. “I did my best to fairly call the WWE Championship match between my friend, Goldenboy Cody Rhodes & Gunther.”

Zayn continued by expressing regret over how the match concluded.

“What transpired in the end was not reflective of who I am,” he continued. “I know my Ride or Die fans will have my back regardless, but I promise to do better.”

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